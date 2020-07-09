AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter this evening and declared that AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT this week.

It was revealed earlier that the NXT Great American Bash Night 2 episode beat the Fyter Fest Dynamite Night 2 episode in viewership this week, but not in ratings for the 18-49 demographic. This is the third straight week where NXT has topped AEW in viewership. As he did last week, Jericho pointed to how AEW won in the key demographic.

"Stoked to say that #AEWDynamite won the ratings demo war again last night! You're welcome.... [smiley with sunglasses emoji] [thumbs up emoji] @AEWrestling #Truth," Jericho wrote, attaching the Nielsen chart like he did last Thursday.

As noted earlier, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan issued several comments on the NXT vs. AEW ratings this week. You can click here for those remarks. The full breakdown for this week's Wednesday Night War can be seen at this link.

Below is Jericho's full tweet: