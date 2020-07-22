Before tonight's AEW Dynamite it was advertised AEW TNT Champion Cody would go up against a "top independent wrestler" and that wrestler ended up being Eddie Kingston.

Earlier this month on social media, Kingston challenged Cody to a match, obviously, Cody answered the call. Kingston upped the ante, challenging Cody to a No DQ Title Match, Cody accepted yet again, and picked up the victory over his opponent via submission (figure-four).

