Before tonight's AEW Dynamite it was advertised AEW TNT Champion Cody would go up against a "top independent wrestler" and that wrestler ended up being Eddie Kingston.
Earlier this month on social media, Kingston challenged Cody to a match, obviously, Cody answered the call. Kingston upped the ante, challenging Cody to a No DQ Title Match, Cody accepted yet again, and picked up the victory over his opponent via submission (figure-four).
You can check out the segment in the images below:
