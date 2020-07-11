Chris Jericho had AEW commentator and ring announcer Dasha Gonzalez on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where Gonzalez talked about her release from WWE. She talked about approaching Brandi Rhodes, who she knew from their days together in NXT, about an opportunity with AEW.

"I remember after getting let go, I texted Brandi like, 'Hey, just wanted to let you know, I'm no longer with WWE,' AEW had been announced. TV hadn't started," Gonzalez recalled. 'Oh, you know what? We're not looking for anything right now, but possibly when TV starts we're looking for somebody full-time.' Everything just happened in its own timing, and I'm just extremely grateful for that."

Gonzalez talked about her time as both a ring announcer and time keeper for WWE. She called herself "a professional runner in heels" when avoiding wrestlers. She says that she learned a lot and got into the role because she entered WWE wanting to be a wrestler.

"Well for me personally, I always felt like I was part of the show at the same time," Gonzalez said. "So if a heel is coming for me, I'm gonna go back. If somebody's coming for your chair, I'm high-tailing it out of there. I'm a professional runner in heels now trying not to get people to fall on you. I just try to get out of the way or be a part of the show.

"That's the thing with professional wrestling, anything can change on the fly. Somebody could get injured or hurt. You have to watch what's going on. Because I entered the business as a worker, it was one of those things of, like, watching the greats. I was just always immersed in it trying to learn just in case I could get the opportunity."

Gonzalez complimented AEW for the creative freedom that is given to the talent. She also talked about the relaxed atmosphere in AEW.

"Being on the announcing side, everyone's always been very cool with me. But the creative freedom in AEW is something that is so appealing. All the talent just loves that," Gonzalez noted. "Being able to have an idea, put out the idea and get positive feedback.

"Yes, negative feedback, but at the same time, I feel like just having that creativity allows them to grow their characters. Then having veterans and people with lots of TV experience, many of the talent didn't have TV experience when we first started, so just the overall vibe is so chill and so cool. I greatly appreciate that."

One of Gonzalez's roles in AEW is color commentary on the Spanish broadcast with Alex Abrahantes. She talked about the conversation she had with AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes about being approached for the role.

"I remember when Cody had approached me," Dasha explained. "He was like, 'Hey, so, do you speak Spanish?' I was like, 'My mom would be very disappointed if I didn't.' He goes, 'So, how do you feel about doing Spanish commentary?' I was like, 'I've never done it before, but if you're willing to trust me, I will give you 110%.' He's like, 'Cool, let's do it,' and that's how I started doing Spanish commentary."

Gonzalez talked about the transition to color commentary since it's a role that she's never done before. She noted that she is only familiar with WWE having been so immersed into that world for so long and how she had to learn about the AEW talent.

"Alex had done play-by-play for a while, so color was something that was totally different. I've never even done English commentary," Gonzalez admitted. "I'm more dominant in English than I am in Spanish. I just went back just watching and listening to some of the great color commentators. OK, what are they adding to the story that helps. At first it was very hard, and having been in that bubble with WWE for so many years, you only know the talent that's in there because you're like man, there's so many different shows going on. You don't have time to go watch more wrestling.

"Just getting to know some of the talent. How long have they been working for? What are some of their finishers? What are they known for in the independent scene? That was one of the hardest thing. It's one of those things. Just sitting there talking to the person you can get to know so much, and once you have that level of intimacy, speaking with the person and getting to know them, then you can put them over in color commentary. So, it's always a work in progress. I will not say I'm the best at it, but I'm learning. It's really fun to do."

Jericho wondered what Gonzalez's interactions have been with the bosses of AEW and WWE. She says that her interactions with Tony Khan and Vince McMahon have been brief, with McMahon giving her a short compliment.

"Very far and few [with Tony Khan]," Gonzalez said. "I mean, he's a cool guy. Always just thank you after everything, but we're not best buds or anything like that.

"O[I talked] once or twice [with Vince]. I got a good job kid one time. That's about it."

