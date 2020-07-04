- WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles retained his title against Drew Gulak on last night's SmackDown. After the match, Styles spoke with WWE and he said there was never a doubt about him keeping the championship.

"Never a doubt, you see that last match I had with Gulak, it was a fluke," Styles said. "Everybody knows that! Everybody. If I do what I do best — and that's get in that ring and perform — I cannot be beat. I think most of these guys are jealous because I'm going to have this championship for as long as I want."

- As noted, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are set to face the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Big E on next Friday's show. WWE caught up with the challengers and Nakamura said "finally" it's their time and they're "ready to be champions." Cesaro noted when they win next week, there will be no post-match interviews or fun of any kind.

- After his match, Drew Gulak commented on coming up short in his title match against AJ Styles.

"I gave it my all, I took it to him," Gulak said. "He caught me at the end there, and that was it. I'm a little disappointed in myself."

Fans may have noticed Gulak had "Havoc" written on his taped up arm during SmackDown. Gulak said he was paying tribute to his old friend GCW and CZW wrestler Danny Havoc, who passed away at the end of May.

"I made a little memorial for Danny Havoc," Gulak said. "Danny is someone I trained with from Day One Wrestling and if it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't be here, I probably wouldn't have been as motivated growing up in wrestling. It's not easy."