- As noted, Eddie Kingston took on AEW TNT Champion Cody on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Kingston came up short, tapping out to Cody after he applied the figure-four on him. In the video above, Kingston spoke about tonight's match.

"I learned a long time ago, in this life, you never lose, you learn," Kingston said. "I learned tonight that Cody is the better man, he's the better grappler, he was the better fighter. But just tonight. I've been doing this for a very long time ... I have nothing else in this life that I love doing. So whether AEW brings me back or not, I'm going to keep going. I'm going to keep going until the wheels fall off."

- Cody's advisor, Arn Anderson, gave his thoughts on tonight's No DQ TNT Title Match victory against Kingston.

"With a back full of tacks, he overcame and he won a match against a guy who was ready to rock and roll," Anderson said. "Cody showed a side of him that's gonna make him retain that title for as long as he keeps that mindset."

- Below is the AEW Dynamite post-show featuring Taz, Jim Ross, and Excalibur giving their thoughts on tonight's show.