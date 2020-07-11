- Above are the six greatest moments from last year's ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden. The group included: Flip Gordon and Lifeblood winning a Street Fight, Jeff Cobb wins two titles, Great Muta and Jushin Liger's face-off, Matt Taven winning the ROH World Championship, and others.

- A new episode of NJPW Lion's Break Collision went down last night with Rust Taylor defeating The DKC. In the second match of the show, TJP beat Danny Limelight. It was also announced Tom Lawlor will make his debut on next week's show against Rocky Romero. Karl Fredericks will also be in action next week.

- As noted, EVIL defeated Kazuchika Okada earlier today in the finals at NJPW New Japan Cup. Because he won the tournament, EVIL is set to face IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning early Sunday at 2 am ET!

Naito came out after EVIL's big win and the two went to salute each other, but EVIL gave Naito the Bullet Club hand signal and attacked his former stablemate. A portion of the Bullet Club came out to cheer on EVIL as their newest member of the group.