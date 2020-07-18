Chris Bey has now become the new X-Division Champion during Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary event. Bey won after distracting Mack with a poke to the eye.

This is Bey's first time winning the championship. Mack previously won the title on Night One of Rebellion this past April against Ace Austin.

