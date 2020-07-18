As seen below, former WWE star Heath Slater has released a new video in honor of his 90-day non-compete clause expiring with WWE. As noted, Slater was a part of the numerous talent cuts WWE did back in April due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"When I was young, I dreamt of having a place just for me inside the squared circle. With the help of my Mom and Grandpa, I made that dream my reality," Heath writes as part of the video's caption. "At 23 years old, my priority was me and only me. I lived the life that the old timers told me about and life on the road was everything I thought it would be at first. As the years went on my career evolved and so did I. I became a man, a husband and a father. Year after year, loss after loss my time in the ring became less and less fulfilling and my time at home became more and more precious but there was never a healthy balance between the two.

"Leaving WWE may have not been on my terms, but moving forward the choices I make regarding my career and my life will be ONLY on my terms," he adds. "Over the last 14 years, I lost the man I thought I was... but Thank God I'm finding him again. I'm ready to reignite my fire. I'm ready to be the wrestler I was meant to be, while being the father and the husband that my family deserves. Now it's my turn and I'm going to rise. So y'all better watch the hell out.

"Special thanks to @mauricio_jc0509 with @visualfirst_production for your time and dedication to this project," Heath continues. "Thank you to Matt Mullins with @thebringdowns for my amazing new entrance music. Thank you to @latitude35cf for allowing us to use your space and kicking my ass into top shape over the last 90 days. Thanks to my wife @prettymotherpuckers for always having my back, even when I didn't make it easy. My mom @ddtsrt for being my biggest fan. And of course a special thanks to my friends who have supported me through all of this change @natesiemon @emusukhbayar @emileesiemon @thomasculp88, @dmcintyrewwe @ganzo.u"

In the video, we follow Heath as he is driving in his truck. He arrives at a hotel, enters his hotel room, and begins sorting through his pro wrestling gear. It's apparent that Slater is feeling some level of emotional conflict as he takes each item and places it to the side.

Heath decides to call it a night and lays down in the hotel bed. As he attempts to sleep, past images of his career clash in his mind with images of his two daughters. We see Slater being attacked by Drew McIntyre from June 2019, both his matches with Sycho Sid and Vader from June 2012, as well as his loss to Lita in July 2012. We also see one of his daughters celebrating her birthday, his two daughters together dancing on a bed, the duo brushing their teeth together, and lastly, another video of his two girls dancing together.

The camera zooms in on Heath and we transition to Slater working out in the gym as his new theme song plays in the background. A telephone ring interrupts the dream gym session, and we see Heath Slater waking up to a telephone call in his real life. The voice on the phone says, "Good morning, Heath. This is your wake up call." The camera zooms in on Heath's face as the video concludes.

As noted, a number of former WWE stars that were released back in April, including Heath Slater, EC3, Eric Young, and others have been rumored for spots on the Impact Wrestling roster. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have already confirmed that they signed with the company.

You can see the full video below: