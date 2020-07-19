After a grueling 5-man match at last night's Slammiversary pay-per-view, Impact Wrestling veteran Eddie Edwards emerged as the new Impact World Champion. He took some time after his celebration with "The Good Brothers", Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, to talk about his journey back to the gold.

"You talk about journeys - life is a journey. My career has been nothing but a journey, a journey that has brought me back to the Impact World Championship," Eddie said. "I said it: everything that has happened whether good or bad, broken bones, broken relationships, broken friendships, everything has lead me back to tonight, back to Slammiversary, back with my Impact World Championship.

"And I am going to be a champion that this company, that pro wrestling, can be proud about. I will represent this company to the best of my ability until I am no longer standing in this ring," Edwards finished.

Alongside a video of the interview, Impact's Twitter wrote, "EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Edwards plans to be a champion that this company - and pro wrestling - can be proud of! #Slammiversary."

You can see the full interview below: