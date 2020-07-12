Back in April, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that he was self-quarantining in an Atlanta hotel amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now Roberts is back on AEW Dynamite alongside Lance Archer, and he talked about getting back to work when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"Well, doing Dynamite is a real pleasure. It's a break from the boredom. That's what I get in trouble with – boredom. If I have too much idle time, it starts to really play with my head and that's dangerous because I damn sure don't wanna go back to doing the things I used to do," admitted Roberts. "It worried me whenever I get alone for long periods of time and I don't think anyone really enjoys being alone long periods of time. But for me, I have to really watch it.

"So, going to AEW and doing this for 2 or 3 days is a nice break. Of course, I love being around the business anyway so that's happy birthday to me. I'm having a great time."

Speaking of a happy birthday, AEW recently did something for Roberts' birthday that no one had ever done before.

"My birthday was in May but I'll tell you what – AEW was the first wrestling promotion that ever had a birthday party for me," revealed Roberts. "That was pretty cool. They had cake and everything for everybody; it was really nice. The people at AEW are like that – Tony Khan is a wonderful man and a brilliant man. Oh my God, this guy is a thinker. He keeps things moving in the right direction. It's just a real pleasure being down here. I'm down here now [for Fyter Fest] and I'm live tonight. This is gonna be an awesome night – there's 3 or 4 championship matches."

The last time Roberts joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast he talked about his longtime friend Joe Case. Case was battling cancer at the time but recently passed away, and Roberts discussed his friend's passing.

"He was going really bad. The dialysis wasn't working and they were having to schedule him for chemo and everything else," said Roberts. "Basically, they just went to him and said, 'Look, it's not working. Here's what we can do for you. We can string this out over a period of 2-3 weeks and you're gonna be miserable, sick and in pain. Or, we can basically quit treating you and make you comfortable and you'll have about 3 days.'

"He was in such pain that he opted for the three days. He was a tough son of a b***. So, for him to call it off and go through a short period surprised me. But I understand it. I don't know if it was so much his pain or him seeing the pain that his two girls were in. They were trying to take care of him and they were around him all the time. They were seeing this and they didn't want daddy to hurt like that. It was tough, man; it was really tough on me."

You can donate to the "Jake Roberts for Joe Case" GoFundMe by clicking HERE. All funds go towards the children of Jake's long-time friend Joe Case who passed away last month.

