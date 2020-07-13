Once his feud with Sheamus is over, Jeff Hardy is hopeful that he can continue having main event worthy matches with several other wrestlers on SmackDown. In his interview on WWE's The Bump, Hardy lists off which future Hall of Famers he would like to go toe-to-toe with before he hangs his boots up for good.

"It would be a dream of mine - the first time I went to another wrestling world, I wrestled this young up and coming star named AJ Styles. My match with him was my first match back, and I remember being so nervous because he was so good," Hardy recalls. "We're both the same age, but we're the complete opposites.

"I'd also like to face Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt as well. If 'The Fiend' is around, I know there will be something special between me and him."



Two weeks ago, the SmackDown roster paid homage to The Undertaker, who announced that he was officially retiring from the squared circle. Like many who were there to thank The Undertaker for his contributions to this industry, Hardy and The Bump panel discussed his match with "The Deadman" back in 2002, and how that match solidified both of their careers going forward.

"The first thing I think is immortality; it's one of those things that will never get old," Hardy began. "Our match is a prime example of that. The Undertaker is the man. He helped me in my career.

"I'm so blessed and thankful to remember that night and those feelings. I remember one thing I said in that match, it was, 'I'm still standing.' To this day, that match is still one of my favorites of all time. It was a beautiful story of the underdog versus, like, the man of the World Wrestling Entertainment Universe."

It amazes Hardy that he has become such an icon among the current and rising wrestlers both in and out of the WWE. When looking back at how it all began, he says that if it weren't for Michael Hayes and his brother Matt, he wouldn't be where he is today.

"It means the world to me," Hardy mentioned before concluding his interview. "I think back to Michael Hayes and I, when we went to the mall to look for some new apparel, we found these baggy pants and fishnet shirts at Hot Topic or something. I'll never forget how we thought it was going to be so strange wearing those clothes. But now to look back and see what it became, it's just an amazing thing.

"I think about Matt a lot, and how we did this together. It's so cool that we're both in two separate wrestling worlds, and we're doing so good. It's amazing how lucky and blessed we have been."

