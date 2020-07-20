WWE held a first of its kind match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye match. It was previously reported that CGI or special effects would be used for but it appears that fake blood and a fake eyeball were used to further sell Mysterio's loss.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed the match and the update following it when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"You didn't have to go that far," Korderas said of WWE's update to Mysterio's injury which he said reminded him of Charlie Brown's teacher.

"Going back to the mask itself, I felt that for a hardcore, no-DQ, no rules match, those guys worked their butts off and had not a bad match. But here we go again – the match was not bad until what? That wonky finish where they made a big deal that you have to extract someone's eye from its socket and you don't actually see it. I know some people posted some pictures online where you can kinda sorta see it in his hand there somewhere.

"I didn't know what to expect. I know there were some people saying CGI and all this kinda stuff. I was curious and I didn't expect the grossest thing from the match to be Seth Rollins puking."

Unlike the Wyatt Swamp Fight, WWE elected to present the Eye for an Eye match as just a regular match and not a cinematic one. Korderas discussed Rollins and Mysterio wrestling a normal match with just the special stipulation of trying to remove your opponent's eye.

"There were moments in the match – one that stuck out to me was when Rey took pieces of that kendo stick and used them as chopsticks to pluck the eye out. I get that sort of stuff. But what was the move they did on the apron? It felt like a wrestling match where, okay, 'oh by the way I gotta take your eye out'," said Korderas.

He also agreed that WWE didn't follow through on the stipulation fully as Rollins actually pressed Mysterio's eye in with the ring steps instead of taking his eye out.

In the Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler match, Ziggler revealed his stipulation just before the bell rang and it was that the two would have an Extreme Rules match. However, that stipulation only applied to Ziggler as McIntyre had to wrestle under normal rules and Korderas weighed in on that match.

"I thought it was actually well done and I didn't mind the stipulation. It made sense as, 'Hey, I can use any tool available to me outside of the rules. Unfortunately, you have to stick to these strict rules' and it's nice to see somebody is adhering to rules and I'm not gonna go on that tangent right now," stated Korderas.

"But it made sense and, at the same time, I still didn't get that sense that Dolph had a chance at winning last night. I still think there's a different picture going forward and the tarot cards I'm reading right now are kinda telling me maybe it's Randy Orton in the future looking ahead to SummerSlam. Despite what I thought was a good call for the stipulation and keeping it secret until the match, I still didn't have that feeling that Dolph was gonna come out victorious. That, for me, took away from the match. Not that the guys didn't work hard and had a pretty good match, but if you don't think there's a chance for a different outcome [it takes away from the match]."

