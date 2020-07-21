The Motor City Machine Guns have just won the Impact World Tag Team Championships off of the longest-reigning tag team in Impact history, The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander), on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling. MCMG got the win after Chris Sabin reversed out of The Northern Assault, and rolled Page up for a pinfall victory.

This will be the second time that Motor City Machine Guns have won this championship. The last time was back in 2010. The North originally won their former championships the weekend of Slammiversary last year against LAX.

You can check out their title change in the images below: