- Above is the first-ever AEW Puppy Battle Royale to help Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, a non-profit dog & cat rescue in Atlanta. Aubrey Edwards was the referee of the match with Pharaoh as the special enforcer. A number of puppies came out to different AEW stars entrance themes including: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and Brandi Rhodes. The dog representing Ford won the first match. The second Battle Royale featured puppies representing: MJF, Orange Cassidy, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. "MJF" eventually picked up the victory.

- Nyla Rose defeated both Kenzie Paige and KiLynn King on tonight's Fyter Fest, but had something to say after her win. Rose noticed wrestlers with managers — like Cody and Brian Cage — tend to find success in AEW and she wants the AEW Women's World Championship back. Rose announced she now has a manager of her own, but didn't reveal the name quite yet. You can check out her promo below:

Who do you think will be in the corner of 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast?

Watch night two of Fyter Fest NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zbhm4Ac6S9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020

- AEW TNT Champion Cody joined Hot Ones - The Game Show to see if he could take the heat by trying a few shots of hot sauce. As noted, Rhodes will defend his title against Sonny Kiss on next week's Fight for the Fallen.