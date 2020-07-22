AEW's Orange Cassidy recently did an interview with Brett Thompson of ESPN where he talked about his character and his rise in AEW. Cassidy talked about his early wrestling career around 15 years ago.

"I guess it was like 2005 or 2006 when I really tried to start to wrestle, and it didn't matter. I was wrestling as another guy that sucked with long hair," Cassidy explained. "It was one of those things where you like wrestling, so you build a ring in your backyard, and you start to wrestle, and then, you know, no one likes you because you're a skinny white kid who doesn't do anything great."

Cassidy's character is not very active, but when he is, he can compete with the best in the ring like Chris Jericho. He explained his character's motivations.

"If I have to wrestle, I'll wrestle. It's not my fault that I'm good at wrestling," Cassidy said. "It's like one of those things, you have a job, you're good at it, but you know, do you really wanna?"

The character has been controversial in some circles of wrestling who think he is making fun of pro wrestling. However, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has praised Cassidy's style and hopes to maintain how special he is. The fact that he upsets traditional wrestling personalities is was one reason why AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks wanted to sign Cassidy,

"The Young Bucks were the people that were like, 'We need to get Orange here,'" Cassidy revealed. "Because my character is a giant middle finger to professional wrestling, so they were like, 'Of course, let's get him in.'"

Cassidy last wrestled at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest earlier this month, losing to Jericho. Despite the loss, AEW continued the feud on last week's episode of Dynamite.