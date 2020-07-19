American rapper Wale took to his Twitter account to comment on the variety of ways wrestling fans reacted to different shows released this week. He pointed out that people have been getting heated when discussing the "Wednesday Night War" between AEW and WWE, but take a calmer approach when it comes to Impact Wrestling.

"WWE fans be beefing with AEW fans and vice versa but everybody been showing impact love today ..wrestling Twitter is amazing," Wale wrote.

As previously reported, the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite scored a strong win over WWE NXT this past Wednesday. However, prior to this week, NXT had defeated AEW Dynamite in the number of overall viewers for three weeks straight.

Other stars, like WWE Hall of Famer Edge, have also commented on the competition between the two wrestling promotions.

"I think competition in anything is always a good thing," Edge told Screen Rant. "I think it forces people to up their game and not rest on their laurels... I think it [also] forces people to up their game and not rest on their laurels."

You can see Wale's full tweet below: