Another former WWE star has taken to Twitter to tease an appearance at the upcoming Impact Slammiversary event on July 18.

Curt Hawkins, now going by his actual name, Brian Myers, posted a video to Twitter last night alongside the caption, "Freedom is coming. July 18." In the video, Hawkins sports some new ring gear and a face mask that he takes off at the conclusion of the vignette.

As noted, other former WWE stars like Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly expected to debut with Impact Wrestling on the same night. EC3, Rusev, and other stars have teased potential appearances with the company, however, nothing else has been confirmed.

The collection of WWE stars that was released in April will see their 90-day no compete clauses expire on July 15.

It was a little over a month ago that Impact first released a video teaser featuring images of Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Mike and Maria Kanellis, and Drake Maverick (Rockstar Spud). There was also an apparent reference to Rusev as the Bulgarian flag was shown.

You can see Myers' full tweet below: