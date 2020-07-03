Since his arrival in WWE, Ricochet has captivated WWE fans with his aerial skills and championship accomplishments. Ricochet appeared on The Bump this week and before the interview began, the panel showed an exclusive clip from Ricochet's WWE 365 episode that will premiere on Sunday on the WWE Network. The clip shown was when he won the WWE United States Championship, after beating Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds last year. After reliving that historic moment in his career, Ricochet goes on to discuss what an honor it's been to be part of the WWE.

"Being in WWE validates everything," Ricochet began. "It's an achievement for me. Winning any type of championship can help validate your position on making it [to the top]. For me, just being here, in general, validates it for me."

In his singles career, Ricochet has had title opportunity after title opportunity. After winning his spot to become the number one contender to Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship at Super ShowDown, the cards were stacked against him. Even though he came out empty-handed, he says wrestling someone as big as Lesnar looks great on his in-ring resume.

"Don't wrestle Brock Lesnar," Ricochet chuckled. "At the end of the day, it was about a WWE Championship, on pay-per-view, in front of lots of people. Hopefully, there are more WWE title opportunities [for me]. I feel like [this match] was an accomplishment. It's something that only a few select people get to have. I'm going to keep this with me. Having that match in my repertoire is pretty cool."

Now that he's shifting his focus towards the tag team division with his partner Cedric Alexander, he looks forward to seeing where their journey will take them.

"Right now, I think, Cedric Alexander and I are making some pretty good waves," Ricochet said. "Obviously, we have our eyes on all the tag team championships - RAW, SmackDown, NXT, anywhere. We're ready to show the world what we can do."

You can watch Ricochet's full interview here.