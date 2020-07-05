Maria Menounos recently had on WWE's Sonya Deville on her Better Together podcast where the two discussed Deville's current feud with Mandy Rose that almost featured LGBTQ elements. Deville called the feud "one of the most genuine storylines WWE has done in a long time."

"The only thing that's been important to Mandy and I throughout this entire thing is that we keep it authentic," Deville stated. "We make it something that the fans, whether they love Mandy or hate Mandy, they love me or hate me, we don't care. We just want them to feel something.

"I think at the end of the day, that's what most performers want. I'm saying my truth, Mandy's saying her truth, and we're both completely entitled to do so, and it's up to you guys whose truth you side with! Love me or hate me, I think it's one of the most genuine storylines WWE has done in a long time. It's super rewarding."

Deville was asked if Fire and Desire have a WWE Tag Team Title run in their future. Deville rejected that notion saying that she is looking towards a singles title run.

"No honey," Deville answered. "I spent five years living in her shadow being second fiddle. It is my time to be the Godd-mn star right now. And Mandy Rose is going to have to sit back seat. No one wants a reality check in the form of being second best."