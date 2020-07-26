Last week, Tegan Nox found herself as not only the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship, but also a main event star. Though she put up a good fight against the current champion, Io Shirai, she wasn't able to claim the gold.

Now that she's had a week to reflect on her match, she admits that she was proud to be in the ring with someone like Shirai, who is considered to be one of the best female wrestlers in the world.

"I learned that I could take a beating," Nox chuckled during her interview on WWE's The Bump. "I've learned a lot from Io. There's a reason why she's the NXT Women's Champion. I mean, she's one of the best wrestlers in the entire world. [Our match] was bloody, but exciting."

After facing numerous injuries that kept her sidelined for months, Nox found herself back on top of the food chain when she also went up against Sasha Banks and Bayley for the Women's Tag Team Championships with teammate, Shotzi Blackheart. Nox is amazed that she has been part of two main event matches on NXT and looks to keep having similar matches in the future.

"I'm sitting outside in Florida and I got chills when you said that," she smiled. "It means the world to me. It's something I never thought I would ever do was main event NXT or any other sort of WWE show. But to do it twice in the last month, it's mind-blowing to me."

For those who follow Nox's career, she has said many times that Kane is someone who's inspired her to become a wrestler. Right now, she hinted to the panel that she's working on some new ring gear that will combine her two idols: Kane and Captain Marvel.

"I am working on some Kane inspired wrestling gear," she announced. "So, it'll be like Kane meets Captain Marvel. I'm excited about it!"

Recently on her Instagram, Nox opened up to the world about her current relationship with Sierra St. Pierre. Since her initial post, she is happy with all the positive feedback she's received from her coming out story.

"It's been great. So many people - well, most of the people have been super supportive about it," she stated. "My life has always been a 'don't ask, don't tell' situation. For me, it's not about gender. I just happened to meet someone so incredible who makes me so happy."

