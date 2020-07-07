The Bella Twins recently posted photos from a nude photoshoot they did that was captured by Francis Cole Cameron that showed off how far they are in their pregnancies. The Bellas announced in January that they were both pregnant and are due in a week and a half within each other.

On the season finale of "Total Bellas", Nikki and her finance Artem Chigvintsev revealed they will be expecting a boy this August. This will be Nikki's first child, and this will be Brie's second child with Daniel Bryan.

On Brie's Instagram account, she posted one photo of her and her sister reflecting on sharing her pregnancy experience with her twin sister while noting that she is 37 weeks into her pregnancy.

"This pregnancy has been a special one," Brie said. "To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we'd be different.

"It's crazy how identical our pregnancies have become, from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I'll remember forever. Can't wait to meet her little boy and I can't wait to see what I'll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I'm happy to end it as one. #twins #pregnant #37weeks"

She posted two more posts. One joking that she doesn't normally post nude selfies but would not hesitate to pose nude and pregnant. She also thanked Cole Cameron for "capturing twin pregnancy in such a beautiful way."

Nikki also had a post thanking the photographer Cole Cameron, and she posted a photo of herself and her fiance Chigvintsev saying she can't wait for them to be parents. She also had her own reflective post on Instagram with the same side-by-side photos that Brie posted. She captioned it talking about her pregnancy experience. She said she cannot wait to meet her newborn baby boy in four weeks.

"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well," Nikki reflected. "I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own.

"I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can't wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks."

You can view the IG posts below: