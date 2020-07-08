Big Swole was served on tonight's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest as she made her way into the building. Swole was informed due to her kidnapping Britt Baker on Dynamite two weeks ago, she's been suspended from AEW. As seen in the video above, Swole drove the cart off that Baker was sitting in and Britt was later found by Rebel sitting in a dumpster.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the storyline suspension after Swole was informed:

"As we just informed @SwoleWorld on #AEWDynamite via formal letter, Big Swole has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker. Wrestlers can't kidnap each other. We asked Swole to go home to cool off. Swole's an important member of our team, and we'll see her back soon."

Baker is currently out of action due to a knee injury (partial LCL tear, an interior tibia fracture, and a small tendon tear), but has said she will make her return at AEW All Out on September 5

