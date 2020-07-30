WWE announced today that the Network had 1.69 million subscribers as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. The number was up 5.8% from the prior year quarter. That breaks down to 1.229 million U.S. subscribers and 461,000 international.

However, the average number of paid subscribers for the quarter was down slightly from last year. The Network averaged 1.661 million subscribers in the quarter, down 1.6% from 1.688 million in the same quarter last year. Of those 1.661 million subscribers, 1.207 million were from the U.S. and 454,000 were international.

Overall, Network revenue was $49.4 million in the quarter, down 4.6% from $51.8 million in the prior year quarter.

It should be noted that WWE did not break down the number of free subscriptions vs. paid in the quarter. WWE had announced 2.1 million subscribers as of April 6, which was Night Two of WrestleMania 36, so they have lost 410,000 subscribers since that event. However, WWE was still offering free subscriptions at that point.

WWE dropped the first free promotion of the Network in June, and instead launched a free tier of the Network. Vince McMahon noted on today's earnings call that they have not hurt themselves by moving to the free tier as opposed to having a 30 day free trial.

