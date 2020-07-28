On the July 15 episode of AEW Dynamite, Nyla Rose revealed Vickie Guerrero as her manager. Guerrero was on a recent episode of Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo where she talked about the creative differences between WWE and AEW.

"Everyone is just amazing, it's really just a family affair, everyone's available. In WWE you kinda have to wait in line behind a closed door to get your turn to get your ideas in," Guerrero noted. "Tony Khan is in the hallway, people can go up to him and talk to him about the show. Tony calls me, I was like 'oh my gosh he's calling me.' I never saw a lot of people in WWE calling the talent. It's a relaxed atmosphere to where they let the superstar do the creative, the creative aspects for that night.

"And I just thought that was brilliant and there's a lot of young people on the roster and I saw the advantage to be able to share my knowledge and experience with them and that was exciting to me because this is how it works, the industry starts with the next generation and if I can share my knowledge and experience with the women there and even the men, I've gained something back and given back to them and that's how we help each other out. So I love that part of it."

Guerrero also talked about teaming with Rose. She talked about how they can mix the old generation with the new generation through their partnership together.

"Nyla, she's a badass woman," Guerrero stated. "It's a different generation with AEW because they do a lot of gaming and of course they can hold their liquor a lot more than I can, but there are a lot of gamers and Nyla is a big gaming enthusiast. She has a lot of inner knowledge of characters, she brings those characters onto her own character in wrestling so I think with her expertise in that and with me trying to get the fans to engulf our tag team idea, I think we're going to be able to compliment each other in so many ways. My ideas being the older generation and she's the newer one so that's' gonna bring a lot of variety for us."

Guerrero revealed the conversations that she has had with Rose so far. She talked about wanting to be committed to her role with Rose and with AEW's women's division.

"Being the bad guy, of course I want to team up with the biggest woman they have on there besides Kong. I get to work with Nyla Rose, get to know her, and I loved her character," Guerrero admitted. "I loved her attitude, her personality, and so when they teamed us up right away we took off with creative ideas and backstage content and t-shirt ideas and what are new hashtag was gonna be, and I think she was kinda taken aback a little bit, but at the same time I wanna show Nyla that I am one hundred percent in.

"And I wanna show AEW that I am not here just because I am a Guerrero or because I am a General Manager, I am here because I want to be part of the team, and I want to expand the women's division and start running with it. I've had really good feedback, I am excited."

Guerrero hopes that Rose can regain the AEW Women's Title as she can be the voice for the team and Rose can focus on being the best wrestler she can be. She hopes that their partnership can bring more eyes to a talented women's division.

"I think we are going to have a lot of great entertainment for the fans, I'd like to see her get the championship again," Guerrero said. "I can work on the voice part and she can work on the wrestling, and I think that together we're going to make this really great impressive team and bring attention to the women's division.

"There's a lot of great women on there, some fabulous Japanese wrestlers that are so talented and I think that's just gonna bring a lot of variety and entertainment. And if I can bring a little bit to the team then I am going to be pretty happy with that."

On the topic of what Guerrero wants for AEW's women's division, she named a variety of different things that she wants for the women at AEW. She not only wanted a bigger belt, but she also hopes for Women's Tag Team Titles as well as sponsorship opportunities. An AEW women's tag team tournament is scheduled for this summer.

"I'd like them to have a bigger belt," Guerrero noted. "I think that would be so neat to have, and also different titles like Women's Tag Team Championship titles, I think that would be great. I wanna see more attention to them, more opportunities. I think this is a great start. AEW is only a year old, they're in a good place right now, what they've done so far has attracted me and I am a fan first and so to be part of this team and any ideas I can have or anything I can add to it. I am honored, I really am and grateful.

"And I would love to see a women's calendar come out, anything that is good for the women," Guerrero said. "I would like for them [the women] to be sponsored by a clothing line. They have AEW Heels already that Brandi Rhodes started, which is amazing. I can't wait to get on the next call with them, so there's a lot of things that are focused on just for the women and I think that's important because the women's evolution has been brought in so many directions that AEW is going to be really close to picking up their own style and their own outlets to expose the women."

Guerrero recalled how she ended up developing a relationship with AEW. Guerrero said she talked to AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes about doing commentary on Dark. She had said before that she suggested managing Rose on the Jericho Cruise, and she said on Instinct Culture that she had told AEW to keep in touch which led to her being Rose's manager.

"I was in a business meeting in Dallas, and Brandi Rhodes texted me and said, 'Hey you want to do some commentary tonight?' I went because I had been watching the show, I was a big fan of their product, I went and fell in love with how they operated, the roster, the administration, Tony Khan, it was just an amazing atmosphere," Guerrero revealed. "I thought it was great, it was a good time and then we separated and we went our own way.

"Then I went back again. I thought it was a great opportunity if they would let me work there. I wanted to let them know, 'Hey you know, I am not anywhere else, I would love to work with y'all.' So little by little I started doing some appearances, and we kept in touch and now I am a manager for Nyla Rose. I am really hyped up about this."