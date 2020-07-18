Eddie Edwards is now the new Impact World Championship, after defeating Ace Austin, Trey, Rich Swann and a returning Eric Young during Impact's Slammiversary main event match. Edwards won the vacated championship by connecting the Die Hard Flowsion on Austin. He got to celebrate his win with the newest signees to the company, the Good Brothers.

This will be Edwards' second reign as World Champion.

You can check out the title change in the images below: