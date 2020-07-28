In a rare interview, WWE Hall of Famer Sting was on former WWE consultant and Disney executive, Rick Bassman's Talking Tough podcast to talk about the #BeGood initiative. Sting gave his thoughts on being part of Be Good.

"Well, it was a humbling experience of course with all these incredible athletes and celebrities," Sting expressed. "Even with Rick Bassman, we go back to the very beginning, without Rick I would have never even gotten into pro wrestling. So again kudos to Rick, who is a guy, in a way I've come full circle with.

"To be doing stuff like this is an honor of course, and I was humbled to be on with guys like Rusty Coones, Butterbean, the Angel of Skid Row Deon Joseph, Deron Malibu McBee, Mike O'Hearn, Bas Rutten, and Benny the Jet. Its just great to be on with guys like that and the variety of people."

Sting said he hopes that this initiative will inspire people to be more generous and creates a change in the culture.

"Be Good is a group of the toughest stars, athletes and celebrities talking about lives," Sting explained. "It's so simple and its so cliche, but the message is treat others the way you want to be treated. If everyone lived by that standard, the world would be a much better place. Like the old saying goes, the only way for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing. If you don't stand for something, you fall for anything.

"I have used that line so much in the past, but it is so true. We need to be other orientated and not self-orientated. Its so interesting to hear the perspective from all these guys. Trying to make a change and shift in the culture. I think people's lives will truly change after listening to it."

Sting is no longer under contract with WWE, but he has said in the past that the one thing that has kept him in wrestling is the fans. He reiterated that sentiment on Talking Tough when asked about the legacy he hopes he leaves behind in wrestling.

"Man, I hope people remember things like my worth ethic, being dependable, I didn't pull no shows, I didn't milk injuries, I had longevity," Sting said. "When I was in the ring I tried to bring in every night. I tried to be as entertaining as I could, keep the crowd involved in the match.

"I'm hoping fans will remember my gear, staying in shape, being believable, trying to always be better, always be innovative, and creative, the way I was able to change and evolve. I hope they remember those things about me."

Sting talked more about the connection he had with the fans. He explained that there was just something about his character that fans latched on to whether he was a face or a heel.

"There was just something about my character, that resonated with the fans. The fans shared with me a thousand times, that there was something about me that connected with them," Sting revealed. "Whether it was my demeanor, I helped fans get through tough times, I helped them through bullying, or whatever their issue was at the time.

"Fans have told me the relationship with their fathers was watching wrestling and watching me, so it's very powerful stuff. Whether I came out of the babyface locker room or the heel locker room, it didn't matter, there was something about the character Sting that there is something even beyond wrestling that was connecting with them."

One of Sting's iconic feuds in his career is his feud against Big Van Vader aka Leon White. Sting commented on his feud with Vader saying that they had a great connection because he liked working more stiff and believable matches that led to them having great matches and having a great friendship.

"You know, it's amazing, I don't have one match with Leon, Vader that stands out," Sting admitted. "I have images, pictures, moments of matches, memories that really stand out with him, both in and out of the ring. There are so many great moments I shared with him, which to me ranks right up there with my feud with Ric Flair. I was solely responsible for taming him when he came over to the United States from Japan.

"I preferred for my matches to be stiff and believable. I didn't want to leave any doubt in the fans minds that Vader was literally trying to kill me. I was able to spend the last 8 months of his life with him. I live in the Dallas area now and he was living in the area at the time. I was able to go to his funeral and speak at the funeral. So it was great to connect with him before he died because we always had a great relationship and had great matches."