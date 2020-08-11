- Earlier this week, NJPW revealed this year's G1 Climax 30 schedule, beginning on September 18 and ending October 18. In previous years, when wrestlers are not involved in their tournament matches on a show they would be involved in tag matches. NJPW announced this year that would not take place to help limit the number of wrestlers on each show due to the pandemic. Each show is expected to have five tournament matches and possibly a match featuring younger talent or junior heavyweights.

- Alex Coughlin is currently out with a neck injury and won't be on any upcoming New Japan Strong cards. Coughlin last wrestled in June at the Lion's Break Collision tapings. No additional details on the severity of the injury were given.

- This Friday's New Japan Strong card was revealed and features TJP, ACH, and Alex Zayne vs. PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian. ACH hasn't wrestled in NJPW since 2018, he was released from WWE last November. The New Japan Cup USA tournament continues with KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb, and David Finlay taking on Tama Tonga. Also, Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater go up against Logan Riegel and Barrett Brown.