AEW filed to trademark "Stadium Stampede" on Thursday, August 6.

This is the name of the Stadium Stampede match that took place as the main event of AEW's Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view. AEW included the following use description with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service. FIRST USE: 20200523. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200523"

The first-ever Spring Stampede match saw The Elite (The Young Bucks, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page) and Matt Hardy defeat The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz). The match was filmed over two days at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, which is the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, the team owned by AEW lead investor Shad Khan. You can see behind-the-scenes footage from the match in the "Being The Elite" episode seen above.

There had been rumors of AEW looking to make Stadium Stampede an annual match. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the match in the post-Double Or Nothing media scrum and talked about how proud they were of the match, noting that it could be a signature bout for the company.

"To make the Stadium Stampede a signature match of ours, we all put in ideas," Khan said. "We all sat down. The big spots in the match, literally like Chris, Matt and Nick, Kenny, Matt Hardy, myself, we all put multiple ideas and multiple big spots in the match. I hope it's a famous match that people talk about. I think to us, it could be a signature match. I hope Stadium Stampede can be, well a signature match here in AEW. Something people will always remember. You know when a band puts together a song and everybody has a part in putting it together, I think that was this.

"We all had a lot of fun putting it together, especially because it was the first time some of us been together in a couple of months. It was really fun. We haven't seen Matt and Nick, especially Nick in over two months. Kenny, Chris, and Matt Hardy, we all been together all the time time. A lot went into it and ideas. Chris is incredibly creative. Obviously, the Bucks, Kenny, they had a lot of great stuff. I'm sure Chris will do a lot of podcasts on what went into the process."

Jericho also discussed the match during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. While the match mostly received praise, there was also some negative feedback. Jericho addressed the criticism and talked about how the match was one of the best things he's ever done in his career.

"I'll tell you this right now, there's some people that are burying the match. Jim Cornette hated it," Jericho said. "If you don't like this match, then you don't have a soul because this was one of the most entertaining things that you can see, and if you're talking about a Jim Cornette, he booked a segment where put his face in a cake in 1994. This is the 2020 version of sticking somebody's face in a cake.

"This is the style of wrestling that I love, which there was a little bit of wackiness. There's some comedy. There's some seriousness. There's a tone change. There's two gentlemen going to kick the s--t out of each other, sitting down for a drink in a bar like a John Wayne movie. We have everything in there. If you didn't like that, then you don't like wrestling because this is what the essence of wrestling is, which is entertainment but all side of the coin, and I was very proud of it, like I said, one of my favorite things that I've ever done."