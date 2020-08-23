On last night's AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee crushed Cody to win the AEW TNT Championship in the main event. Cody has basically zero offense in the bout, losing via pinfall after Lee hit a couple powerbombs and a discus clothesline.

After the match, Cody was stretchered to the back, but Dark Order ambushed The Nightmare Family, including Lee dumping Cody off the stretcher and hitting him over the head with a bag of broken pieces from the original, unfinished TNT Championship.

AEW announced today they will have an update on Cody's condition on next week's show, which is on Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm ET due to the NBA Playoffs preempting the show on Wednesday.

Below is the updated lineup for next week:

* Britt Baker, Reba, and Penelope Ford vs. Big Swole (3-on-1 Handicap Match)

* Tag Team Gauntlet Match featuring Best Friends, FTR, Young Bucks, and The Natural Nightmares (Winners get AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at All Out)

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Tables Match)

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF contract signing

* Update on Cody's condition

