Former WWE Superstar Aiden English hopped on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to chat with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman all about his WWE run as well as other topics. English's last big WWE run was his partnership with the former Rusev (aka Miro), and Lana during their Rusev Day run. English said that he and Miro are still friends even after their WWE releases.

"Oh yeah, we're buddies. I texted him the other week," English noted. "We're not like texting everyday kind of buddies. I've always had a great relationship with Miro. I check in with him every now and then."

English revealed that he texted Miro after their releases about a Rusev Day world tour. He said Miro was down with it and teased that it could be a reality if Miro takes a break from Twitch.

"I mean, I don't see why not. It depends if we can get him off his Twitch channel," English remarked. "He is hot and heavy now. I mean I'm doing it too, but he is like, man, that is like his full-time gig now.

"It's funny you say that because like right after it happened, that day, we both sent texts like man, thanks for the run. See you in the next one and then I texted him. I think I said, 'Rusev Day independent world tour?' And he's like, 'let's do it brother.' So anybody who's interested, our phones are on as they like to say."

A few weeks ago, Lana confirmed on social media that she and Miro did in fact have sex on the WrestleMania 31 tank that Miro used for his entrance. English admitted that Hausman telling him that story was the first time he's heard of it. He did mention that he would check in next time for details on the logistics of Miro and Lana's adventure.

"You know, you're telling me for the first time. I have never heard that story," English admitted. "I'm serious. I hope so. Good for them. If people can do it in an airplane bathroom, we could probably do it in a tank."

Miro has indicated that he is a full-time Twitch streamer and no longer involved with wrestling. English said that may be true since he can make money on Twitch and Lana is still with WWE, but he did note that Miro likes to mess with people and that he could return to wrestling someday.

"This was April 17, April 18 when we did this. He goes on how he feels a lot, and I love the guy to death," English pointed out. "I could see that happening, like look, I like what I'm doing. I'm going to stay at home, make some money on internet. Do things that way. His wife's still working, so they're doing OK, but I also know between you me and however many hundreds of thousands of people who are watching this, he also likes to mess with people. We all do sometimes, so never say never in this business and that applies to him as well."

Rusev Day ended with an unsatisfactory end for many fans. English was asked how he would have wanted to see Rusev Day finish. He prefaced that he and Miro wanted to continue their Rusev Day run as babyfaces, but if Rusev Day were to end, he pitched an idea that would have propelled Miro to be a babyface star and himself as a new heel for storylines to play with.

"First of all, we were both fighting to keep it going. I think we could have had a much longer run with it," English admitted. "I thought we could have had a really good go as a full baby-face act because we were kind of teasing that towards the end, and it was working. I thought, hey, we might as well try to get a full run out of it. I know they were calling us heels for a long time everything like that, but it's like might as well try because people are into it. So I wish we would have gotten something like that, but if it's gonna end up, if your going to end anything, make it worth while, make it go somewhere.

"They could have had the opportunity to, I'm going to be selfish here, they could have had an opportunity to make somebody new in me with that kind of split. I was ready for that opportunity, and I was pitching things like that. I'm not talking about an eight-month WrestleMania cage match kind of thing, but I mean we could have gotten a PPV out it. We could have gotten several weeks. You could have built me up. I didn't mind the story of me trying to drive a wedge between him and his wife.

"That's easy to tell, but there's so much more nuance you could have done to it, and then we could have had either at least one or a series of matches that would have gladly put him and made him a big babyface star and built me up as this new heel that maybe I could have gone somewhere as well. That's what I tried to fight for, and that's what I really would love to see."

Aiden English appeared recently at Zelo Pro Wrestling's Stronger Together. To order the replay of the event on FITE please click HERE. Aiden's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.