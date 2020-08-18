"The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles returned to Twitch this past Friday to discuss all things pro wrestling and video games. Before getting started on the stream, Styles made sure to address lingering rumors that he's unhappy in WWE. AJ says that now that his prior issues with Paul Heyman have been addressed, he's ready to move on.

"I'm unhappy being Intercontinental Champion, I'm unhappy what? What do I have to be unhappy about?" AJ asked. "We all understood what happened [with Paul Heyman]. The problem with everything that happened is that the lie happened, the blatant lie. I don't really want to harp on anyone anymore. What's done is done."

AJ has spent over two decades working his way to the WWE. But the current Intercontinental Champion says that he once considered other jobs in case pro wrestling didn't get to a level where he could support his family.

"I don't know where it would have lead me to. It would be a lot different, I can promise you that," AJ stated. "I mean, I thought maybe a cop, I thought going into the military. What would I have done if I had not had my eye on wrestling - that's a good question. At some point, you're going to have to figure out what you're going to do with your life and how you're going to support your family.

"I got married while I was on the indies, but I still had a job. But I knew I was going to make it [in wrestling] somehow and someway," AJ added. "I didn't know I was going to make it to this level, but I knew I was going to make a living wrestling.

On a recent stream of his, Styles revealed that he wants a one-on-one match against WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge. Styles looked back to the Royal Rumble match from earlier this year, where he was inside the ring with "The Rated R Superstar" for the first time.

"It's really cool to see the reaction that he got because he never thought he'd be back, no one ever thought he'd be back," Styles said. "And being in the ring, knowing you, myself, was about to do something really cool with him. It was exciting for me just to see the response, and everything about it, and knowing I was going to get the opportunity to work with this guy. So, I was super happy for him. I know he was super stoked. It kind of ended on a low note for me when I separated my shoulder, but that was all my fault. But it was still awesome to see it and be a part of it all."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Twitch with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.