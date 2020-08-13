As a part of last night's "tag team appreciation night" on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page defended their tag team titles successfully against Jurassic Express' Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The ending saw Page and Omega deliver a Last Call (the v-trigger/buckshot lariat combo) to Jungle Boy before getting the pinfall.

AEW apparently has bigger things in store for Jungle Boy in the future. The company is reportedly waiting until fans can return to live shows to give Jungle Boy a major victory in the company, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Jungle Boy has been a part of major singles feuds in the past despite being affiliated with Jurassic Express. However, the AEW star has either suffered a loss or brought the bout to a draw in the major singles matches he's been a part of. This includes his unsuccessful attempt at capturing the TNT title from Cody, his losses to MJF, and the match against Chris Jericho that ended in a draw.

Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) signed with AEW when the company was first starting in January 2019. He made his in-ring debut for the company at the inaugural pay-per-view event Double or Nothing on May 25 that same year.

Backstage, Jungle Boy has said in the past that he tries to keep the atmosphere in AEW as fun as possible so that the morale stays positive. He believes that this is a responsibility of sorts.

"I try and make it my responsibility to keep the locker room as fun as possible," Jungle Boy said. "I get in trouble sometimes for yelling. I'm just trying to boost everyone's morale, keep everyone excited, but I've had a talking to before. It was a warning."