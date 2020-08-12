After 15 years with WWE, Zack Ryder was released as part of COVID budget cuts in April. He signed with AEW on a short-term deal and made his debut last month under his real name of Matt Cardona.

Booker T talked about what Cardona brings to the table and if he should also bring his 'Woo Woo Woo' gimmick with him to AEW on his "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"I always liked Zack Ryder – hard worker and always showed up on time to work. Always a guy willing to go out there and do anything. I remember Kane pushing him off the stage in a wheelchair. This dude here is a team player. Sometimes he may have been too much of a team player some would say," stated Booker.

"I do like to see Zack Ryder in the position right now that he's in on the come-up. He's a guy that I always liked but the question is gonna be – just like we've been talking about Big E or Naomi – are you gonna have to change something now to move onto the next level? Are you gonna be able to bring in your 'Woo. Woo. Woo. You know it' and keep that rolling? Are you gonna wanna bring something new to the table? That's the question that's gonna still have to be answered."

Booker personally thinks that Ryder won't want to bring the 'Woo. Woo. Woo' to AEW as then he would just be taking his WWE gimmick elsewhere.

"It would seem like he wants something new and different," Booker admitted. "If it worked for him, go with it. Do you wanna try it? Perhaps. One thing they say is, 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.'

"But I am glad to see Zack Ryder, well, Matt Cardona, back in action and doing his thing because he is a true workhorse in this business. He should be recognized for that because this guy put in a lot of time trying to become something even in WWE."

Booker then saw a picture of Cardona in an AEW ring. Booker said his expression is one that we never saw in WWE.

"It seems like he's in a different place just from that photo. It looks like he's in a different place and wants to do something totally different. Let's give him the benefit of the doubt and big ups to him for moving on and not being one of those guys who's crying about it," said Booker. "Just say, 'Hey man, I'm gonna just do what I do. That's Woo. Woo. Wooooo!'"

