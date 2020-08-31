The notorious Paul Heyman may now be appearing on television alongside Roman Reigns, but WWE fans haven't seen his other client, "The Beast" Brock Lesnar, since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Lesnar's bio is still posted to WWE.com, and fans can only predict that it will be a matter of time until Brock returns to WWE to terrorize the roster. When that will happen has yet to be determined.

In an interesting update, all of Lesnar's merchandise is now missing from WWEshop.com despite his bio remaining intact. When you search for Lesnar in the search bar or attempt to hunt down his superstar page, there is a message that says:



Search Results

Oops! Your search generated no results! Try your search again using these tips: Double check the spelling. Try varying the spelling.

Limit the search to one or two words.

Be less specific in your wording. Sometimes a more general term will lead you to the similar products.

There is no word yet on if there is any significance to Lesnar's merchandise currently missing from the the WWE Shop. There is a possibility it is a mistake of some sort and will be fixed in the coming days.

Stay tuned for updates on Brock Lesnar.

