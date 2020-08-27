AEW is set to bring back a live audience, as Daily's Place will be filled at 10% capacity for tonight's Dynamite. New AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about his excitement over bringing fans back to AEW.

"It's very refreshing," Lee said. "It's the first step back toward the incredible atmosphere that I know AEW can bring, one that I've yet to experience. My first night in the company was during the pandemic era with no fans. Just to have that noise from the fans, I'm so excited to hear it."

Lee defeated Cody Rhodes in quick fashion, cementing Dark Order at the top of AEW months after his debut as "The Exalted One" of Dark Order.

However, those moments have all happened without a live crowd. Lee talked about Dark Order's rise over these past few months, and his belief that fans will appreciate the work they have done on Being The Elite and Dynamite.

"Dark Order has re-established itself at the top of the card, so I think this is going to be a re-debut of what the Dark Order is supposed to be," Lee noted. "When I debuted, I didn't have all my guys. For the past month or so, we've been together as a unit, and that's made a difference with our work on BTE and Dynamite.

"I think fans are really going to enjoy our work when they come back."