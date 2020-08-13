On a "Ask Bruce Anything" episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard took questions from fans on a wide variety of topics. One of those was how The Undertaker felt wrestling The Ultimate Warrior back in the day.

"First of all, it was money, and second of all, it hurt like hell. But Undertaker was also at a place stature-wise that Warrior didn't work with him the way that he worked with the people that were not big, and can hit him back type thing," Prichard explained. "It was not one of his favorite programs by any stretch of the imagination, but he was a big-time spotlight issue. So yeah, I think Taker would really like it from that managed point because it put him in the spotlight."

Many fans believe that Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X-8 should have been the main event. However, Prichard disagrees and names Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels as a match that should have been the main event of WrestleMania 25 over Randy Orton vs. Triple H.

"Hogan and Rock was such a special attraction. Look, hindsight is 20/20, and it could have gone on last," Prichard admitted. "I got one for you: WrestleMania 25, I think that Undertaker and Shawn should have gone on last instead of Randy and Hunter."

Cinematic matches have become the trend during the empty-arena era as promotions look to be more creative with the conditions they are working with. Jeff Hardy has said before that he has had ideas for cinematic matches, and Undertaker vs. Sting has been looked at as a match that could be a cinematic match. On Something to Wrestle, Prichard said that he would would like to see Hogan vs. Warrior at WrestleMania 6 be a cinematic match.

"For a lot of different reasons, it would be WrestleMania 6, Hulk and Warrior, because it was the two biggest stars in the business at the time," Prichard noted. "When you go back and you look at those iconic battles, God, could you imagine when you think of the open of WrestleMania 6. That kind of s--t when you summon the things you could have done with that. No one would've bought it at that time, but that could have been one of those incredibly intense, insane [matches]."

Prichard also gave his thoughts on the idea of a heel Hogan vs. a babyface Randy Savage and whether that would have been better than the original feud. Prichard opened up to that idea, especially with the role Miss Elizabeth could have played.

"A heel Hogan and a babyface Warrior would've been incredible," Prichard admitted. "I don't know that the reverse roles of Hogan and Savage would've been as big, but you could've gotten there, maybe with Miss Elizabeth."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.