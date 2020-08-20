Last week, Cameron Grimes punched his ticket towards possibly becoming the new NXT North American Champion after he defeated Kushida and a returning Velveteen Dream in a triple threat match. Grimes will now be part of the five-way ladder match for the North American championship this Saturday at NXT TakeOver: XXX. While discussing his excitement for his debut TakeOver match, Grimes made sure to inform The Bump panel that this is only the beginning for him.

"I'm ecstatic to be at TakeOver, but it ain't going to be my last TakeOver. This is TakeOver: XXX, and it's made for Cameron Grimes," he said with a chuckle.

Since debuting, Grimes has been looking for a shot of gold, but he hasn't had the best of luck finding it. With all the current contenders in this ladder match, he believes he could be the top pick to win this match.

"I don't see why I couldn't be the favorite," he replied. "Everyone loves, Cameron Grimes!"

At just 26-years-old, Grimes has worked with many prominent wrestlers during his time in both TNA and WWE, which include The Hardy Boyz. Grimes admits the duo has been influential throughout him over the years. Even though he gives credit where credit is due, he told fans that Jeff Hardy may have possibly learned everything he know in ladder matches from Grimes, himself.

"I remember watching The Hardy Boyz, and I had a ring right in my own backyard. That's where they greats became the greats. Jeff is the greatest ladder match competitor of all-time, but some say Cameron Grimes taught him everything he knows."

You can watch Cameron Grimes' full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.