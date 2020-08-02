After previously teasing the launch last month, Charlotte Flair has now officially joined the Cameo platform.

"Queen of Wrestling! Always do it with Flair," Charlotte writes in her bio.

Charlotte is charging a price of $250 per personalized video message. She gave users a tip when sending in their request, writing, "Try to be as specific as possible with your request such as your relationship to the Cameo recipient, numbers & details. Ex. 'tell my BFF Cam congrats on graduating from UCLA.'"

For those unfamiliar, Cameo lets fans book a personalized video shout-out from their favorite celebrity. Charlotte isn't the only WWE star that is featured on the platform; Peyton Royce, Matt Riddle, Dominik Dijakovic, Sonya Deville, Bobby Fish, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, and others have all created their own Cameo profiles.

As noted, Alexa Bliss debuted her Cameo profile last month with a price of $399 per personalized video message. She even confirmed that her pet pig, Larry, could be included in the message if fans were interested.

Charlotte reportedly underwent surgery to fix a lingering implant issue on Saturday, July 25. It was noted that Flair's original intention was to take a break from the ring until late in the year, possibly until the build for the 2021 Royal Rumble season.

You can see Charlotte's announcement below: