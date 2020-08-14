The main event of this week's AEW Dynamite saw Orange Cassidy get the biggest win of his singles career when he scored the victory in a "$7,000 Obligation Match" against Chris Jericho.

In the closing moments of the match, Cassidy used his pinning maneuver he frequently used on the independent circuit called the Moustrap Pin. However, fans online have been outspoken about the way the move was performed on Dynamite, noting that Jericho was supposed to fall forward from his knees instead of onto his back, as seen in the video above.

The video at this link gives instruction on how someone properly executes the pin. After the move was attempted on Dynamite, Taz also spoke into his headset on commentary, saying, "He's got himself a Mousetrap there! He's got a mousetrap!"

As the criticisms continued on Twitter, Jericho would take the time to respond to the finish of the match.

One fan tweeted out, "Oh OK, so you don't actually have an excuse for f--king up the finish." Jericho would respond by claiming that the finish went as it was intended.

"Went exactly as planned baby....," Jericho replied.

This was the second time the two AEW stars competed in singles action against one another, with the first bout ending in Jericho's victory. After filming the first singles match, Jericho was often quoted by calling it one of his "favorite matches in AEW".

You can see the full tweet from Chris Jericho below: