On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced AEW TNT Champion Cody will defend his title against Scorpio Sky next week. After Cody and Matt Cardona picked up a win, Sky stopped Cody on his way to the back, gave his title a look, and then a tap. The SCU member headed to the back as Cody looked over at Arn Anderson, already knowing what will come next.

As noted, next week is Tag Team Appreciation Night and will feature appearances by Rock 'N Roll Express, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson.

Below is the full announced lineup:

* Cody (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (AEW TNT Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy ($7,000 Obligation Match)

* Tag Team Appreciation Night hosted by FTR

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Young Bucks

