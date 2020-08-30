- Above is this morning's WWE The Bump, previewing tonight's Payback PPV. The show begins at 10:30 am ET and features WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Keith Lee, Cesaro, and Kofi Kingston.

- Below is a behind-the-scenes look at Renee Young's day at last Sunday's SummerSlam. Although it was reported shortly before, Young confirmed she was leaving WWE on the SummerSlam Kickoff after working for the company since 2012.

- Over the last few days, Daniel Bryan has had fans to join in on the #ThunderdomeChallenge. In the clip below, Bryan (and his wife, Brie Bella), each look into the camera and yell "WWE Thunderdome!" while shaking the camera a lot. WWE has residency in the Thunderdome (Amway Center) through October 30, but may stay longer if the contract is renewed.