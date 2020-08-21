Wrestling Inc. can confirm and formerly announce that Chicago area promotion Warrior Wrestling will be presenting three outdoor shows next month. These shows follow the success of their most recent show "Warrior Wrestling: Friday Night Lights" back on Friday August 7 which saw an attendance of over 500 fans. The event took place from Marion Catholic High School's football stadium, featured the ring in the center of the field and fans spaced apart fifteen feet in pockets of friends and families. All of Warrior's upcoming shows will be presented in the same fashion.

No outbreaks have been traced back to the event and critically it was well received as well. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted this week that AEW President Tony Khan had been studying Warrior Wrestling's event, as well as recent Game Changer Wrestling shows, in regards to safely presenting shows with fans. Since Warrior Wrestling was able to safely hold an event with over 500 people Khan apparently felt AEW could do something in similar in Daily's Place, which can accommodate around 5,500.

It was also said that in general Khan seemed to be impressed with how Warrior handled things.

AEW announced yesterday that it will be presenting shows with fans at 10 - 15% capacity starting this Saturday.

Warrior's next three shows will take place on September 12, 19 and 26. Warrior's roster of talent includes Warrior Wrestling Champion Brian Pillman Jr., Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer, Kylie Rae, The Rascalz and other big names. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman serves as a commentator alongside MLW's Rich Bocchini. Newly debuted Wrestling Inc. post-show podcaster Sam Adonis has wrestled at all of Warrior's shows as well. All proceeds from these events go towards a scholarship fund for Marion Catholic High School students.

Wrestling Inc. officially announced Warrior's next three shows via our Twitter account. You can find the official poster embedded below. Follow Warrior Wrestling on Twitter @WarriorWres for more, including information on their Stadium Series Pass which allows fans VIP seating and fan fest tickets to all three shows.