On tonight's Impact it was announced Impact World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against The North at Impact Emergence.

As noted earlier today, Emergence is a two-week event on August 18 and 25 — airing on AXS TV and Impact's Twitch channel. It was not yet announced which night the tag title match is scheduled for.

Two weeks ago on Impact, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated Ethan Page and Josh Alexander for their titles, now the former champions want their rematch.

The only other match officially announced for Emergence is Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace on Night Two.