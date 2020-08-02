- Above are a look at the nine best moments of 2009 in Ring of Honor. The group included: Jerry Lynn taking on Nigel McGuinness, The Briscoes becoming six-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, and Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) betraying El Generico (Sami Zayn).

- NJPW announced the full card for its next Summer Struggle show on Friday, August 6, featuring the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title Tournament to crown new champs.

* Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and BUSHI vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and DOUKI (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title Tournament Match)

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and SHO vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and Jado (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title Tournament Match)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Master Wato vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Yota Tsuji

* Yuji Nagata vs. Gabriel Kidd

- Thanks to a very successful Slammiversary PPV, Impact Wrestling revealed July was their biggest month on numerous platforms.

"July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram, plus we have a record number of @IMPACTPlusApp subscribers. Thank you for all your support and momentum!"

Impact's next PPV is Bound for Glory, which takes place on October 24.