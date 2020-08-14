World-renowned wrestler Jeff Cobb was on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where he discussed his involvement in NJPW Strong and the New Japan Cup for the IWGP United States Championship. Cobb showed his respect for U.S. Champion Jon Moxley, but he stated his goal of winning the tournament and the title so it can be defended on a regular basis in the United States.

"I respect him as a wrestler, as a fighter," Cobb prefaced. "Although, again going back to being selfish, I would love to selfishly win that championship just for the fact that I'll be able to defend it in America, and it's called the U.S. Championship. We both live in Vegas, and we plan to get together a couple of times. Our schedules don't line up as much as we'd like to, but it's one of those no hard feelings kind of things. Just business. Not if but when I win, then I'll buy the first round I guess."

Moxley's last title defense was at The New Beginning in Osaka on Feb. 2 against Minoru Suzuki. It was thought that Moxley was booked for NJPW's G1 Climax event in Dallas, but Moxley denied that was the case. However, Moxley has yet to defend the U.S. Title in the United States, and Cobb admitted that he's not sure about Moxley's ability to defend the title in the U.S., but he said his sole focus is on winning the title and leaving the details to the people who's job it is to figure that out.

"You know, I don't know," Cobb admitted. "The good thing about what I do and my position is I just have to worry about wrestling and winning the tournament. Everything else is on the matchmakers.That's a tough thing to do right as is, but we can wrestle in Antarctica. I mean, that's a neutral territory. I guess, sure.

"The bottom line is I definitely got my sights set on Moxley and that championship, and where we wrestle [is] not my choice, but it doesn't really matter because my intention is to win that championship."

Cobb and Moxley have had two one-on-one matches so far in their careers. Moxley defeated Cobb at the G1 Climax last year, and Moxley defeated Cobb in Cobb's in-ring debut for AEW earlier this year. Cobb was asked on The Wrestling Inc. Daily if their next match would involve deathmatch implications, and Cobb hopes that it won't come to that since his specialty is throwing people around not going through glass or tables.

"Well, I definitely don't want it to go that route, but if need be, I guess I'm going through some glass," Cobb conceded. "I'm gonna go ahead and say no, but I guess the closest would be the the few times I wrestled with Moxley. That's not my strong style, and my strong style is grabbing somebody and throwing them. That's how I like to do it."

