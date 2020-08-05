Matt Cardona was recently on an episode of the Busted Open podcast where he spoke on his upcoming in-ring debut tagging with AEW Executive Vice President and best friend Cody Rhodes. Rhodes had spoken with ESPN revealing that Cardona was on AEW's radar, but Cardona told Busted Open about the strange dynamics of tagging with Rhodes.

"Well, this week we're going to be tag team partners you know, and it's weird because we never teamed together," Cardona noted. "We're great friends but you know, on camera, we've always been opponents. So it's going to be weird to see how we gel. Hopefully, we gel well, but who knows down the line you know I mean, it's every man for themselves right?"

Cardona also revealed small details about when in Dynamite he will be making his in-ring debut. He opened up about how this upcoming match is the first match he's cared about in over a year.

"I think we're somewhere in the middle. I don't exactly know where we're going to be," Cardona admitted. "I'll be honest, this is my first match in 5 months, but it's the first match in like over a year that I've actually cared about. That actually meant something to me. So that's why it's very important to me and if you're a fan of Matt Cardona."

Cardona was asked about his long-term goals with AEW. Cardona talked about his ambitions to win the TNT Championship and the AEW Championship as well as having his own action figure but noted that he has not signed a long-term deal yet. Wrestling Inc. has exclusively reported that Cardona's short-term AEW deal is only for five appearances.

"I didn't just come here to get a new t-shirt," Cardona said. "I mean it's a great shirt! The number one seller this week, but of course, I want to be the TNT Champion, the AEW Champion, the action figures, I'd love an action figure! You know, I haven't signed a long term deal yet, but of course, that is the goal, 100%."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.