- Above, Tony Schiavone, Taz, and Jim Ross react to tonight's show and answer questions from the fans. You can check out tonight's results here.

- Things between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara heated up on tonight's AEW Dynamite when the two got into a massive brawl at ringside. At one point, Guevara launched a chair into Hardy's head, causing him to bleed profusely. Guevara then put Hardy through a table to close out the segment. Backstage, medical staff had to stitch Hardy up, but Hardy swore, "This just got real. I'm not gonna stop until I make you bleed!"

- Below is the latest Coach's Corner with Arn Anderson. AA gave his thoughts about Cody's upcoming AEW TNT Title Match against Scorpio Sky.

"Just kind of bum rushed up into his face," Anderson said. "You know what? I like that. That's man-to-man stuff, you're going to challenge a man — step up. I got it, he didn't say one word. Cody got it, he didn't say one word. Made me think, there's something to that, maybe."