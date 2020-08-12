- Above, Alex Abrahantes reacted to tonight's AEW Dynamite and answered questions from the fans. You can check out tonight's results here.

- AEW TNT Champion Cody defeated Scorpio Sky on tonight's AEW Dynamite. After the match, Brodie Lee challenged Cody on next Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite and later in the night the match was made official. Cody's advisor, Arn Anderson, was asked about Cody defending the title every week.

"Every single week he is wrestling a top shelf performer," Anderson said. "He's starting to get dinged up — I can see the wear and tear in his eyes."

- On tonight's show, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley got his hands on MJF, hitting the paradigm shift on his All Out challenger. MJF's campaign manager, Nina, jumped on MJF's Twitter to let everyone know MJF was taken to the nearest medical center after the attack, which you can see in the video below.

"Candidate Friedman has been rushed to the nearest medical center. Please send us your thoughts and prayers after Dictator Jon's brutal and unsolicited attack. WE. DESERVE. BETTER. - NINA (campaign manager)"