Construction crews are making progress with turning the Amway Center in Orlando into the WWE ThunderDome.

As seen below, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has revealed new video from inside the arena.

It was noted earlier this week that crews have been working 13-hour days since Sunday, and that they expected to be done with the set up by today, Wednesday.

WWE ThunderDome will debut this Friday night with the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE will use the state-of-the-art viewing experience for upcoming RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events while under the residency at the Amway Center. You can click here for details on ThunderDome plans, and click here for guidelines issued to fans after registration for SmackDown began last night. As noted, the occupancy was quickly filled late on Tuesday night after WWE opened registration for fans.

