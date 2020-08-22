Pat McAfee spoke with TMZ Sports before tonight's match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX. The back-and-forth jawing for years, Cole recently exploding at McAfee on his show, and the physical confrontations on NXT have led to tonight's big bout.

In the video above, McAfee says despite the other things he's done in life, he was born to be in the pro wrestling business.

"Football was something I ended up doing professionally, and punting balls is not something a lot of people desire or dream to become," McAfee began. "It was one of those things where I was a soccer player and I got a chance to play in the NFL, and take care of my family and take care of my friends. I lived a dream, obviously, got a chance to be around a lot of greats, but my entire life I always thought I was born for the professional wrestling world. I was always this outgoing ass. I always had a great personality, I was pretty athletic, and now, at the age of 33, I'm getting an opportunity to put up or shut up when it comes to [TakeOver].

McAfee was asked about training specifically for wrestling, and he said within the past month he's trained harder than ever. The former NFL star noted he was already looking to be in great shape for his wedding, but the issues with Cole just kept him in the gym that much longer.

In regards to the match, McAfee said it would be "dumb" of him to try an out-wrestle someone like Cole, and plans to keep the match as short as possible.

"Adam Cole has been wrestling for 12 years, all around the world," McAfee stated. "If I went in there the the mentality that I'm going to out-wrestle him, I think that would be very dumb. I am not that. Although, I am idiotic, I'm not dumb. So, I think I'm going in there — I've been trying to train my absolute best the last couple weeks — but I'm going in there, hoping to just kick his ass pretty quick."

You can check out McAfee's full comments in the video above.

